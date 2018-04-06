MEET THE ARTISTS: GENESIS CHAPMAN & LAYLAH AMATULLAH BARRAYN

6:30pm - 7:30pm

Purchase Tickets

Join us for a special evening as we celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions!

Genesis Chapman's Fire on the Mountain investigates the environmental impact of oil and gas pipelines across the United States. Since 2015, Chapman has documented cases of pipeline explosions linked to companies including Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Williams, and the Colonial Pipeline Company.

The series centers his personal struggle with the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will cross Chapman’s homeland in several places. “My art aims to examine and investigate Bent Mountain, Virginia, which is the place I grew up, and a place I deeply love.”

Chapman is the winner of the Taubman's first-ever juried triennial, Homeward Bound, and Fire on the Mountain is his resulting solo exhibition at the Museum. Homeward Bound was a major juried exhibition in 2017 presenting work in all media by artists living in the state of Virginia. Guest juror Bradley Sumrall of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art chose 74 works by 59 artists out of a total of 1,137 artworks submitted.

Artist Laylah Amatullah Barrayn will also speak about her new exhibition, Baye Fall: Roots in Spirituality, Fashion and Resistance.

The exhibition encompasses the culture and people of the Baye Fall, Senegal’s Sufi Muslim order also known as the Mourides. With their distinctive appearances, the Baye Fall have strongly infiltrated Senegalese culture: their patchwork attires, "locked" or dreaded hair accompanied by prayer beads, talismans and rhythmic drumming and mesmerizing chanting are now commonly seen across Senegal.

Artist talks will begin at 6:30 pm. The artists will join the audience in the galleries following the talks.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

$8 general public | $5 students and educators

Members free

Laylah Amatullah Barrayn: Baye Fall: Roots in Spirituality, Fashion and Resistance is sponsored by The Secular Society.