Bring your family, friends and a lawn chair and be prepared to discover the simpler things in life; good friends, good food, good music and good times.

A family affair, Meet me on Main Street features an Antique Auto Cruise In, a Community Market, Kid's activities including games and an Art Wall, music and extended hours by our downtown businesses and restaurants.

Additional activities include a movie premier in the historic Buchanan Theatre beginning at 7:30pm.