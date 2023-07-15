× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

On Mega Market Match days from 11am - 2pm, when you purchase EBT/SNAP tokens, you will receive a dollar to dollar match, up to $100 per person! That means for each $1 you purchase, you will receive an additional $1 EBT/SNAP match to use with our wonderful Historic City Market vendors.*

We'll also have food cooking demos through the Virginia Cooperative Extension's Family Nutrition Program to teach you how to prepare a delicious dish using your ingredients from the Market.

Additionally, we will be passing out recipe cards. This means you'll go home knowing how to make two meals using local ingredients!

Mega Market Match Days:

May 13th with recipe featuring strawberries - The Cooperative Extension will hold educational activities rather than a cooking demo for this date.

July 15th with recipe/cooking demo featuring peaches

August 12th with recipe/cooking demo featuring tomatoes

September 23rd with recipe/cooking demo featuring apples

*EBT/SNAP standard restrictions on purchased items are enforced.