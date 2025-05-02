Melissa Etheridge at Elmwood Park Amphitheater

× Expand Melissa Etheridge Melissa Etheridge

Join the famous artist Melissa Etheridge in concert at the scenic Elmwood Park Amphitheater this Friday, 2nd May 2025. Located in the heart of Roanoke, Virginia, this cozy venue provides the perfect backdrop for a LIVE performance.

Since appearing onto the scene, Melissa Etheridge has achieved global fame as one of pop/rock/country's most famed artists. You are about to experience an epic night as Etheridge shares hard-hitting songs such as "Come to My Window" and "I'm the Only One" as part of her 2025 Spring Tour.

With ticket prices starting at $78, this event is an affordable must-attend for Melanie Etheridge fans and concert goers of all stripes. Save your spot now by clicking the 'buy tickets' button. Elmwood Park Amphitheater awaits your presence!