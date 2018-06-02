Melrose Masonic Lodge 9th Annual Art & Craft Show

Over 80 artists and crafters together in one location. This is a true Artisans show with the very best SW Virginia has to offer. Come see all the demonstrations, spinning yard, blacksmith and Bobbie jo-Hurt will be showing us how to make bug spray for the summer!. Blue ridge Cider Doughnuts will be selling hot doughnuts. Bent Mountain Salsa and WOO'S Q BREW Gourmet BBQ Sauce. Sam's homemade caramels will be with us!

Baskets, quilts, pottery, arts, hand painted glass, wood turners, goat milk soaps and lotions, hand crafted jewelry, primitive crafts, stain glass, blacksmith, specialty foods and more. We will be selling breakfast and lunch. Plenty of cold drinks and water. This is a one of a kind show! Please share with your friends and family.