MELVIN SEALS & JGB featuring JOHN KADLECIK

We are thrilled to welcome back Melvin Seals & JGB AND John Kadlecik, this time TOGETHER on stage! These guys always bring great energy and a great show to The Sanctuary and it's sure to be a night you don't want to miss!

Melvin Seals has been a powerful presence in the music industry for over 30 years with a long-established reputation as a performer, recording artist and producer. Melvin is most revered for his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 organ, and keyboards in the Jerry Garcia Band. Melvin spun his B-3 magic with the Jerry Garcia Band for 18 years and in doing so helped pioneer and define what has now become "Jam Band Music". From blues to funk to rock to jazz, he serves up a tasty mix with a little R&B and gospel thrown in to spice things up.

Melvin Seals and JGB bring an intuitive, expressive style, soul, spontaneity and remarkable chops to the table. John Kadlecik (Furthur, DSO, Golden Gate Wingmen) will be on lead guitar and vocal duties with John-Paul McLean's savory bass, Pete Lavezzoli’s hearty drums and, of course, a heapin' helpin' of the wizard's magic on Hammond B-3 Organ and keyboards. Along with Sunshine Becker and Lady Chi on backup vocals, the result is a most satisfying blend of natural organic grooves that challenge genre boundaries. Their chemistry is the focus from which they create a spontaneous and high art where the sky is the limit musically. They offer an exciting, often psychedelic musical journey that changes nightly and keeps the audience dancing and smiling (and some staring in amazement) for hours.

Adding Melvin’s rock-gospel-soul-rhythm and blues touch with his funky style of playing, no wonder Jerry nicknamed him "Master of the Universe". He continues to treat music lovers to his unique brand of melodic flavor with JGB. Come see and hear for yourself!

MELVIN SEALS & JGB:

Melvin Seals -Hammond B3 Organ, Keyboards & Vocals

John Kadlecik -Electric Guitar & Lead Vocals (Fall 2019 Tour)

John-Paul McLean -Bass

Pete Lavezzoli -Drums

Sunshine Becker & Lady Chi -Backup Vocals