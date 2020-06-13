Member One - Big Lick Burger Fest & Summer Jam
Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Member One - Big Lick Burger Fest & Summer Jam
The 7th annual Member One Federal Credit Union Big Lick Burger Fest & Summer Jam is proud to present platinum selling country act LANCO as our 2020 headliner!
Don’t miss this incredible day of fun on Saturday, June 13th at Elmwood Park with a full lineup of bands to be announced from 1-9pm, the best burgers, expanded craft beer, sangria and seltzer selections, new kid’s activities, on site gaming and so much more!
$10 tickets go on sale Monday, March 2nd at 10am at http://biglickentertainment.com/event/big-lick-burger-fest/
Produced by Big Lick Entertainment with Council of Community Services!