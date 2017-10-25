Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus

Hollins University Theatre 8004 Quadrangle Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24020

Oct 25-28, 7:30 PM

Oct 29, 2 PM

Directed by Rachel Nelson '07 and Susie Young '10

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. The true-ish story of a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers who set out to chart the course of the Colorado River in 1869.

$10 general admission. One free ticket to current Hollins students, faculty, and staff.

Info
Hollins University Theatre 8004 Quadrangle Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24020 View Map
540-362-6451
