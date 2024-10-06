MERCY ME: Together Again Tour

× Expand Berglund Center

Join us this fall as we kick off the Together Again Again Tour this October across 14 cities, spreading joy, faith, and unity through the power of music. MercyMe will take the stage, known for their chart-topping hits like "I Can Only Imagine" and "Even If.” Being joined by Crowder and Cochren & Co, this will be a night you do not want to miss!

Tickets = $81, $69, $53.50, $41.50, $33, $29

Parking = $10

Show Time = 7:00 PM