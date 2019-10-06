You've seen the movie "I Can Only Imagine" and the song that holds a special place in everyone's heart. Come seem them live with special guests Crowder and Micah Tyler.

Recent radio favorites “Best News Ever,” “Grace Got You” and “Even If” are housed on MercyMe's most current album LIFER, and will be among the hits included in the evening of music. 2019 has reaped both GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award nominations for the current American Music Award winners. The tour also comes on the heels of the box office shattering film I CAN ONLY IMAGINE inspired by frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story behind the beloved MercyMe song.

The tour comes on the heels of the box office shattering film I CAN ONLY IMAGINE inspired by frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story behind the beloved MercyMe song. It continues to be a landmark season for the multi-platinum selling MercyMe. MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, scored their sixth GRAMMY® nomination, was the top winner at the fan-fueled K-LOVE Fan Awards including a win for Artist of the Year and won their seventh American Music Award.

The group was the 2017 GMA Dove Award Winner for Artist Of The Year. Since their debut in 2001, GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award and Dove Award winners MercyMe have sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 58 No. 1 multi-format radio singles and four consecutive mainstream radio hits with “I Can Only Imagine,” (No. 4 AC/Top 25 on Top 40/Hot AC), “Here With Me” (No. 4 AC), “Homesick” (Top 10 AC) and “So Long Self.” MercyMe made history in 2014 as “I Can Only Imagine” surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The album containing the hit, Almost There, recently received triple platinum certification from the RIAA. In 2009, Billboard named MercyMe's "Word Of God Speak" the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories, recognizing them as one of the industry's most notable talents.

They have sold out venues throughout the US and Canada, including Radio City Music Hall, and have appeared on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Today Show, CBS This Morning, FOX New Channel's FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News and in the pages of Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, USA Today and more. MercyMe’s eighth studio album, the RIAA Certified Gold Welcome To The New, garnered two GRAMMY® nods and four radio hits. LIFER, their latest chart topping, GMA Dove Award winning and GRAMMY® nominated album, includes the RIAA certified gold, GRAMMY® nominated smash hits "Even If” and "Grace Got You."