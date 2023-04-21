Meshell Ndegeocello has survived the best and worst of what a career in music has to offer. She eschewed genre for originality, celebrity for longevity, and musical trends for musical truths. Fans have come to expect the unexpected and follow her on sojourns into soul, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and rock, all bound by the search for love, justice, respect, and resolution. Those sonic investigations have defied and redefined the expectations for women, for queer artists, and for black music for over 30 years, and she remains one of few women who write the music, sing the songs, and lead the band. A bass player above all else, Meshell brings her warm, fat, and melodic groove to everything she does.