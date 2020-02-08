Messenger Legacy: Art Blakey Centennial

Ralph Peterson has put together a band of some of the strongest jazz players in the world to honor Art Blakey. There is no living drummer more suited to honoring Blakey’s legacy than the incomparable Ralph Peterson. As the last drummer chosen by Blakey to play by his side in the Jazz Messengers Two Drummer Big Band, Peterson is tasked with the unique responsibility to carry forth the torch and tradition of some of the finest music ever recorded in jazz. READ MORE at ralphpetersonmusic.virb.com