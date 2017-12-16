G.F. Handel: Presented by the Blacksburg Master Chorale with Orchestra Dwight Bigler, conductor. Candlelight Dinner will begin at 6 PM

Guest Soloists:

Melissa Heath, soprano

Tara Bouknight, mezzo-soprano

Jonathan Yarrington, tenor

Phillip Bouknight, baritone

Tickets:

$20- Concert only

$40- Dinner & Concert

Please contact or visit the Church Office to purchase tickets. Tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.

Menu:

Prime Rib of Beef au Jus | Cranberry Salad

Wild Rice Pilaf | Hot Rolls

Green Beans Almandine | Peppermint Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Sauce