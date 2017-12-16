Messiah
Greene Memorial United Methodist Church 402 Second Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
G.F. Handel: Presented by the Blacksburg Master Chorale with Orchestra Dwight Bigler, conductor. Candlelight Dinner will begin at 6 PM
Guest Soloists:
Melissa Heath, soprano
Tara Bouknight, mezzo-soprano
Jonathan Yarrington, tenor
Phillip Bouknight, baritone
Tickets:
$20- Concert only
$40- Dinner & Concert
Please contact or visit the Church Office to purchase tickets. Tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.
Menu:
Prime Rib of Beef au Jus | Cranberry Salad
Wild Rice Pilaf | Hot Rolls
Green Beans Almandine | Peppermint Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Sauce