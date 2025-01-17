× Expand Jefferson Center

Grammy-winning fiddler Michael Cleveland faced profound loss in 2021 with the passing of his dear friends Bill Wolfe and Eddie Wells, inspiring him to cherish life's fleeting moments. His sixth solo studio album, 'LOVIN' OF THE GAME,' released in March 2023, showcases his bluegrass prowess and collaborative spirit. Notable tracks include a jamgrass rendition of 'For Your Love' with Billy Strings and a country waltz, 'I Wish I Knew Now What I Knew Then,' featuring Vince Gill. Cleveland's accolades include twelve IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year awards, six IBMA Instrumental Performance wins, and a 2019 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for 'TALL FIDDLER.' He was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in 2018 and received the National Heritage Fellowship in 2022.

Tickets:

Bronze: $20

Silver: $25

Gold: $30

Platinum: $35

Premium Loge: $45

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.