Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $38 general admission, $45 reserved seating

“[Michael Cleveland] takes no prisoners but he plays with a restraint and a soul. He plays without abandon,” says Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill. Clearly, the IBMA agrees as Michael Cleveland is their most awarded Fiddle Player of the Year with 12 wins, has won Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year six times, and fronts their 7-time Instrumental Group of the Year. Cleveland is also a 2018 Inductee to the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. Together with Flamekeeper members Josh Richards (guitar), Nathan Livers (mandolin), Jasiah Shrode (banjo) and Chris Douglas (bass), Cleveland makes his way around the country performing festivals, clubs, and performing arts centers, delighting audiences, leaving them with jaws dropped in complete amazement.