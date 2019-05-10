Michael Martin Murphey (Acoustic)

The original Cosmic Cowboy and Americana pioneer, Michael Martin Murphey launched his solo recording career from Austin in the early 70s with the classic album Geronimo’s Cadillac. He went on to release multiple albums in the 70s culminating with the Platinum classic “Wildfire,” from the certified Gold Album Blue Sky Night Thunder. His career shifted to Country music in the 80s and he won an ACM Award for New Male Vocalist Of The Year. He has had multiple Grammy nominations, and 3 gold albums 1 certified Platinum. He’s recorded his such as, “Geronimo’s Cadillac,” “What’s Forever For,” “Carolina In The Pines”,”A Long Line of Love”, “Cowboy Logic” and the Grammy nominated “A Face in the Crowd.”

Murphey is one the most celebrated country singer-songwriters of the 20th century and he still brings a dynamic musical and entertaining experience live. The show becomes a journey of Pop, Country, Bluegrass and Rock which will entertain young and old. He shows no sign of slowing down, and his voice is just as strong as ever.

2018 sees the release of Austinology - Alleys of Austin featuring songs from the early 70s Austin music scene and has amazing guests vocalists including Willie Nelson, Amy Grant, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Jerry Jeff Walker, The Last Bandoleros and more.