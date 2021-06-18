Michael Ray at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges Dr Pepper Park

Tickets can be purchased at www.DrPepperPark.com.

You can also purchase them at the Bank of Botetourt Box Office on site the night of the concert. We accept cash or credit cards. We do have an ATM machine on site. Cash only in the VIP Skybox.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Please read our FAQ’s on DrPepperPark.com if you have other questions regarding our policies.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products (Aquafina water), beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering, Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn and The Crusty Bark are our featured food vendors for the concert!

COVID Precautions at Dr Pepper Park

We wanted to update everyone on the special precautions we are taking during our events. If you have any questions, please email us at Info@DrPepperPark.com or call us at 540-206-2414.

-Additional hand washing stations at each event

-Guest temperature scans at the gate

-Touch free hand sanitizing stations throughout event space

-Our staff and volunteers will wear masks

-Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Must have on a mask if within 10' of a guests not in your group or maintain 10' of distance. We will be enforcing this.

-COVID screening for all staff including temperature checks prior to working will be done prior to each employee's or volunteer's shift

-Touch free credit card payment option for tickets and beer/wine tickets (ATM is also on site)

-10' foot social distancing markers will be used at the front gate, bathrooms, beer ID station, beer tent, concessions and anywhere lines typically form

-Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all common touch areas

-Touch free bag checks at the front gate

-2.3 acres outdoors and a limited capacity allows for ample space for guests to spread out

For Michael Ray, music is his grandfather singing and sweating on a rural Florida stage. It’s the childhood refuge he found during the pain of his parents’ divorce. It’s family and stories, history and hope. Ray says music saved him, but it did even more: Music made him. In four short years, Ray has built an impressive foundation. Three No. 1 songs “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Think a Little Less,” and “One That Got Away,” plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” brings his tally to five Gold-certified singles. The poignant “Her World or Mine”––the third song off of his sophomore album Amos––also produced a video that has captured more than 19 million YouTube views since its debut less than a year ago. Now, two hit albums into that all-too-rare blend of critically acclaimed and commercially successful career, Ray has released “Whiskey and Rain,” the first single off of his upcoming project produced by GRAMMY-nominated song whisperer Ross Copperman. Proof that heartbroken wallowing can feel good if it swings, “Whiskey and Rain” has garnered over eight million streams since its release, cementing Ray as the ideal bridge between vintage country cool and modern country’s best sounds.