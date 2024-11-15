Michael & The Pentecost with Allan Dale Sizemore and Bill Hudson
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Greensboro-based by way of Roanoke, Phoenix, and Philadelphia, Michael & The Pentecost came together on Inauguration Day, 2017. Employing a lonesome, dusty, brand of Americana, they've played stages from New York to Phoenix.
Support by Allan Dale Sizemore and Bill Hudson
Saturday, November 15th, 2024
Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm
$8 Advance | $12 Day of Show
