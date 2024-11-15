Michael & The Pentecost with Allan Dale Sizemore and Bill Hudson

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Greensboro-based by way of Roanoke, Phoenix, and Philadelphia, Michael & The Pentecost came together on Inauguration Day, 2017. Employing a lonesome, dusty, brand of Americana, they've played stages from New York to Phoenix.

Support by Allan Dale Sizemore and Bill Hudson

Saturday, November 15th, 2024

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$8 Advance | $12 Day of Show