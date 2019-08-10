Microfestivus is the primary annual fundraiser for The Square Society, a local non-profit organization established to raise interest in and awareness of the arts, as well as cultural facilities and activities supported by Center in the Square. Center in the Square is the leading cultural arts organization in Western Virginia and includes the following organizations: Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Science Museum of Western VA, Roanoke Pinball Museum, The Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum (Kids Square), Harrison Museum of African American Culture, History Museum of Western VA, Roanoke Ballet Theatre, and the O. Winston Link Museum.