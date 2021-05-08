A Midsummer Night's Dream at Mill Mountain Theatre

× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre A Midsummer Night's Dream Poster

“Lord what fools these mortals be!” Audience members of all ages will escape to the enchanted forest in Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, where a feuding fairy king and queen cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. What could possibly go wrong? All performances will be set outdoors in this innovative production, bringing the Bard’s classic comedy to life. This Pay What You Can performance will include the distribution of free books to students as part of our initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy.

Takes place on the front lawn of Heights Community Church across from the Grandin Theater.

Address: 2014 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

May 8 at 6 pm

May 9 at 2 pm

May 14 at 6 pm

May 15 at 2 pm and 6 pm

May 16 at 2 pm