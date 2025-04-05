Mill Mountain (Reverse) Mayhem 10K

Race Date – April 5th, 2025 at 9:00am

Due to parking limitations this race will Be capped at 200 runners.

Registration is open

Registration Fees

10k:

$35.00 until November 18th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 November 18th to December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 January 1st to April 3rd at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 after April 3rd at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for the 10k

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 3/5/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Voted as one of the most loved Mountain Junkies races (it was voted most hated too). This is a great race on a tough mountain and perfect training for the Blue Ridge Marathon race weekend.

Mill Mountain is Roanoke’s most visible landmark and any activity on the mountain will require some climbing. You’ve got to get up to the top to enjoy the scenery and the blazing fast downhill to the finish.

The Backwards Course (just under 1100ft of climbing): We are planning to run the race as we did in 2021, backwards, providing our permit and the police department allows it. This route would start as a time trail start at the pedestrian crossing of the Fishburn Parkway (normal starting line) and then head straight up the Star Trail, with runners starting at 5 second intervals.

From here runners will head down the pedestrian path to, Ridgeline, right onto Riser, straight onto Big Sunny, down the old road to a right onto Monument Trail, then heading down the bike lane to where you started, crossing the pedestrian crossing and finishing by running down lower Woodthrush. Here is the Strava segment info for this route – https://www.strava.com/segments/27881236

Turn by turn directions:

After the race announcements we will walk up the starting line at the pedestrian crossing of the Star Trail on the Fishburn Parkway – 37.249946, -79.926542

From the start, you will run up 1 Mile on the asphalt road to the Monument Trail (trail is to the right as you get to the parking pulloff to the right, before the Mill Mountain Spur Road).

The Monument Trail will take you to the Old Road Up Mill Mountain

Take the old road approx .5 mile uphill to Big Sunny Trail (this trail is in the switchback)

Next, take Riser that veers off to the left of Big Sunny

At our water stop, mile 3.75, take a left, and climb up Ridgeline.

This will take you past Understory Trail, past the Zoo and Discovery Center area, take a right on the asphalt path and then stay to the left as you run through the parking lot and onto the walkway up to the Star

Pass the Star and you will soon see the Star Trail on your left

Take the Star Trail down, down, down. You will cross the pedestrian crossing where you started the race and continue down.

Lastly you will take a left onto Lower Woodthrush. This takes you to a gravel road where you will take a left and finish at the big wooden gate

Course Records

2009 – David Cheromei 29 – 35:48:92

2013 – Melissa Teeple 18 – 45:58.26

Masters

2009 – Ed Dickenson 45 – 41:42:99

2019 – Carrie O’Keeffe 40 – 50:54:9

Race Age Groups:

Unique Awards will be given to the top 3 male and female winners and 1st male and female masters.

13 male and female age groups. with medals given to the top 3 in each age group.

Age brackets for the races include, for both male and female:

14 and under; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70 & up.

If you win an award and cannot stay for the awards presentation, we’ll have the awards at Gilbert Chiropractic, for 2 weeks (540-375-3990). After that, they will go into the rotation for the next year.

Packet Pick-up

Thursday 4/03/25 – at Gilbert Chiropractic in Salem – 375-3990; from 10-1 & 3-6pm.

Friday 4/04/25 at Fleet Feet Sports in Roanoke – 4347 Franklin Road – 777-1166; from 10am-6pm

Saturday 4/05/25 Registration and Packet Pickup at the Star Trail Trailhead – 7:15-8:45am.