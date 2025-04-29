Mill Mountain Ringers Handbell Potpourri

× Expand Debra LeBrun Mill Mountain Ringers Spring Concert

The Mill Mountain Ringers will perform on Tuesday, April 29, 7:00 PM at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 grandin Rd., Roanoke, VA. The concert will feature a Potpourri of music, including pieces by Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller, a New Orleans-style arrangement of "Just a Closer Walk With Thee," music from the opera "Carmen," the classic rock hit "Stairway to Heaven," an arrangement of "Amazing Grace" featuring 2 flutes, "Passacaglia" by Handel, some original handbell pieces and the premiere of a transcription for handbells and organ of the "Cortege et Litanie" by Marcel Dupré. There is something for everyone on this program!

There is no ticket charge but a freewill offering will be collected ($10 suggested donation).