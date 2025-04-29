Mill Mountain Ringers Handbell Potpourri
to
Raleigh Court United Methodist Church 1706 Grandin RD, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Debra LeBrun
Mill Mountain Ringers Spring Concert
The Mill Mountain Ringers will perform on Tuesday, April 29, 7:00 PM at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 grandin Rd., Roanoke, VA. The concert will feature a Potpourri of music, including pieces by Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller, a New Orleans-style arrangement of "Just a Closer Walk With Thee," music from the opera "Carmen," the classic rock hit "Stairway to Heaven," an arrangement of "Amazing Grace" featuring 2 flutes, "Passacaglia" by Handel, some original handbell pieces and the premiere of a transcription for handbells and organ of the "Cortege et Litanie" by Marcel Dupré. There is something for everyone on this program!
There is no ticket charge but a freewill offering will be collected ($10 suggested donation).