Mill Mountain Theatre Premieres Provocative Fringe Production, “Dissonance”

Dissonance is a 90-minute two-person play about race, love, and friendship. Angela, a Black woman, and Lauren, a White woman, have been friends for 20 years. They met in graduate school, became godmothers to each other’s children, and most recently, started a new business, but they have never had a candid conversation about race . . . until now. As they open their cafe in a historically Black neighborhood, they uncover deeply held perceptions about race and have to decide if being brutally honest and devastatingly vulnerable is worth the risk of their friendship’s potential end. On the heels of George Floyd’s murder and the summer of 2020, these women allow themselves to have the hard conversation and become closer than ever as a result of it.

This production contains mature themes that may not be appropriate for all ages. We rate this a PG-13 production.

Showtimes are:

2/6 @ 6:30pm on the Waldron Stage

2/7 @ 6:30pm on the Waldron Stage

2/8 @ 2pm & 7:30pm on the Waldron Stage

2/9 @ 2pm on the Waldron Stage