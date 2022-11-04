Mill Mountain Theatre Presents "Peter & Wendy"

Family, Young Audiences | November 4 – November 13

Fly to Neverland with Peter Pan and Wendy Darling in this new adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s most famous novel. Local student performers will welcome audience members into a world full of mermaids, fairies, and pirates on the Waldron Stage for a performance that will mesmerize patrons of all ages. The original adaptation will also feature local students as designers and technicians. All public performances will be “pay what you can,” and include the distribution of free books to students as part of our initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy.

Performance Dates, Times and Location

All performances of Peter & Wendy will be held on MMT’s Waldron Stage (located at 20 Church Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011).

Performance dates and times are as follows:

Friday, November 4th, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 5th, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, November 6th, 2pm

Wednesday, November 9th, 10am (school matinee) & 7:30pm (public)

Thursday, November 10th, 7:30pm

Friday, November 11th, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 12th, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, November 13th, 2pm