Mill Mountain Theatre's-60th Anniversary ConcertConc

In April, join us for three exclusive performances of Mill Mountain Theatre’s 60th Anniversary Concert, a 90-minute extravaganza featuring beloved Broadway hits spanning six decades. Be enchanted by the melodies sung by MMT alumni and staff, with special guest appearances from our talented Conservatory program’s young artists. Let the music of ’60 Years of Mill Mountain Theatre’ make you clap and stomp to the beat in celebration of our remarkable journey.