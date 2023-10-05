Mill Mountain Theatre's 2024 Season Announcement

× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

You’re invited to an evening filled with entertainment and excitement. On October 5th, Mill Mountain Theatre has a big announcement – and you are invited!

Starting on October 5th at 5:30 p.m. Mill Mountain Theatre and Three Notch’d Brewing and Craft Kitchen will kick off MMT’s 60th Season Announcement for the upcoming 2024 season. The reception will start across the street at Three Notch’d, where patrons are welcome to purchase food and drinks. At 6:30 p.m., the free event will move across the street to the Trinkle MainStage.

Guests will then be invited to gather inside the Trinkle MainStage for the main event. This occasion will be celebrated with performances from Mill Mountain Theatre’s outstanding Conservatory Students and members of the MMT Staff.

“We have hand-picked these titles built around our audience’s requests and to uplift the Roanoke Valley and we cannot wait to share them with everyone!” Said Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole. “We truly believe that this is an amazing season and we can’t wait for you to return to your seats with us as we celebrate with us in 2024.”

Each show picked by Mill Mountain Theatre aligns with the theatre’s mission to inspire, entertain, enrich, educate and challenge audiences of Southwest Virginia through high-quality, professional theatrical productions and experiences.

Join us for the unveiling of MMT’s 2024 Season on October 5th, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Three Notch’d. Can’t make it in person? No worries! We’ll also be streaming the event live on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Facebook page. And here’s the best part – you can enjoy delicious food and drinks available for purchase at Three Notch’d. Plus, there’s no need to RSVP; tickets to the event are completely free!

Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery is located at 24 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011. The Trinkle MainStage is located across the street at 1 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.