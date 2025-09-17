× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Theatre

Relive the legendary night that made rock 'n' roll history with "Million Dollar Quartet," the electrifying musical by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, featuring the iconic hits of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins!

Musical | September 17 – October 12, 2025

Returning for an encore production, Million Dollar Quartet, the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins together for one unforgettable night. Million Dollar Quartet features a glorious score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more. Don’t miss this irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, and celebrations that is both heartwarming and hilarious.

