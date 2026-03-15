Mimosas at the Mansion

to

Historic Fishburn Mansion 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Did someone say mimosas? Join us for a brunch event at the Fishburn Mansion at Mountain View! Your ticket will include some brunch food favorites, and every participant will get a free mimosa (ages 21+) or sample a selection of teas. After brunch, you’ll be able to tour the Fishburn Mansion and learn about the history of this 42-room home. A cash/card bar will be available for additional mimosas! $35/person.

Info

Historic Fishburn Mansion 714 13th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Food & Drink, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Mimosas at the Mansion - 2026-05-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mimosas at the Mansion - 2026-05-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mimosas at the Mansion - 2026-05-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mimosas at the Mansion - 2026-05-09 11:00:00 ical