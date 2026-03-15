Mimosas at the Mansion

× Expand Courtesy PLAY Roanoke

Did someone say mimosas? Join us for a brunch event at the Fishburn Mansion at Mountain View! Your ticket will include some brunch food favorites, and every participant will get a free mimosa (ages 21+) or sample a selection of teas. After brunch, you’ll be able to tour the Fishburn Mansion and learn about the history of this 42-room home. A cash/card bar will be available for additional mimosas! $35/person.