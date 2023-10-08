Heart of the Blue Ridge Sangha presents Mindfulness Meditation

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

No registration required.

Please come to the REAR DOOR which will be open at 9:00 am and we will begin our practice at 9:15 am. You may park most anywhere around the building, as there are no businesses open on Sunday. Upon entering, please take your shoes off unless you have a need to wear them. Please try to arrive BEFORE 9:15 am.

Who we are…We come together to meditate and share the practices of mindful living. Mindfulness is our capacity to be truly present in our own lives, to be more fully aware of what we are doing as we are doing it. As we develop our awareness, an inner stillness naturally grows, lowering our fear and calming our anxiety. We practice mindfulness in order to take care of ourselves, to nourish happiness, and to build a more compassionate society.

What we do…We practice sitting meditation and walking meditation, listen to a mindfulness teaching, and spend time in a peaceful and supportive group. In addition to our weekly meeting, we offer days of practice, mindful families & friends meetings, tea meditation, gentle stretching and yoga for meditators, mindful eating practice, and mindful walks.

You Can Do It…We are always happy to welcome new friends and you don’t need to have any previous meditation experience. Each one of us brings our unique practice and life experiences, and our diversity enriches us. We are happy to answer any questions and help you get started with a meditation practice.

Please contact: blueridgesangha.ma@gmail.com

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.