Mingle at the Market

to

Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179

Come on down to the Vinton Farmers' Market from 7-10 p.m. and enjoy food, drinks, live music and getting to know other members of the community!

Dates:

  • June 10th - Mountain Grilled Food Truck 
  • June 24th
  • July 8th 
  • July 22nd - Las Tapatias Taco Truck               
  • August 12th - Mountain Grille Food Truck
  • August 26th - Mountain Grille Food Truck
  • September 9th - Fuzzy Logic Band          
  • September 23rd 

Info

Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
343-1364
to
Google Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-10 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-06-24 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-08 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-07-22 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-08-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-08-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-08-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mingle at the Market - 2023-08-12 19:00:00 ical