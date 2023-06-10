Mingle at the Market
to
Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
×
Vinton Chamber of Commerce
Come on down to the Vinton Farmers' Market from 7-10 p.m. and enjoy food, drinks, live music and getting to know other members of the community!
Dates:
- June 10th - Mountain Grilled Food Truck
- June 24th
- July 8th
- July 22nd - Las Tapatias Taco Truck
- August 12th - Mountain Grille Food Truck
- August 26th - Mountain Grille Food Truck
- September 9th - Fuzzy Logic Band
- September 23rd