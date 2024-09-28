Mingle at the Market w/ Fuzzy Logic
Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
The FUZZ is BACK!! our season closer will be a doozie with Fuzzy Logic on the stage!!!
$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE
No outside drinks or food
No pets
Bring your own seating
ID Required
Get Glazed Donuts
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554649075976
**clear bag policy, which means all bags are prohibited except for those that measure 5.5”H x 8.5”W x 1” D, clear bags up to 12” x 6” x 12”, 1-gallon plastic freezer bags, or medically necessary and diaper bags.
Info
