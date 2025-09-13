Mingle at the Market w/Supafly Five

× Expand Courtesy Vinton Chamber of Commerce sept 13th Mingle - 1

Get ready to groove at our Outdoor Concert Extravaganza featuring the high-energy sounds of SupaFly Five! We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Vinton Farmers Market!

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with live music, delicious food, and refreshing beverages

Event Highlights: Live Music by SupaFly Five Experience the dynamic performance of Roanoke, Virginia’s premier variety band, known for their electrifying shows that keep the crowd dancing all night long.

Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a diverse selection of mouth-watering dishes from our lineup of local food trucks.

Taste the Flavors of the Philippines!

Something Delicious is Rolling into Town!

Get ready, food lovers! PINOY Kitchen, the newest Filipino food truck, is making its BIG debut at Mingle at the Market

What’s on the Menu?

Sizzling skewers & savory street eats

Classic favorites like Lumpia, Adobo, & Pancit

Sweet treats you won’t want to miss!

Be one of the first to try it & spread the word!

Come hungry, bring your friends, and let’s celebrate amazing Filipino flavors with great food, good vibes, and outdoor fun!

https://www.facebook.com/internationalgroceryonline

Beverage Truck: Quench your thirst with a variety of beverages served fresh from our on-site truck.

Ample Parking: Plenty of parking spaces are available for your convenience.

Bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes for a night of great music, delectable food, and fantastic company. Don’t forget your lawn chairs or blankets to relax in comfort. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

See you there!

$7.00 admission kids under 12 FREE

Bring your own seating

ID required

No outside food or drink