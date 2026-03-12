Mingle at the Market with Eric Wayne Band

Downtown Vinton Vinton, Virginia 24179

Get ready for an evening of music, community, and great food at Mingle at the Market!

Mingle at the Market brings the community together for a lively night filled with high-energy entertainment and delicious eats. Attendees can enjoy the dynamic sound of Eric Wayne Band, known for their engaging stage presence and country-rock style, alongside the soulful vocals and heartfelt originals from Annalyse Marie.

Adding to the fun, Hot Bunz Hot Dogs will be on-site serving up their signature hot dogs, loaded specialties, and fan-favorite sides — the perfect pairing for a summer night of live music.

This family-friendly event invites guests of all ages to relax, connect with neighbors, support local talent, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the community.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
540.343.1364
