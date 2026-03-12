Mingle at the Market with Eric Wayne Band

× Expand Courtesy Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce june27th mingle - 1

Get ready for an evening of music, community, and great food at Mingle at the Market!

Mingle at the Market brings the community together for a lively night filled with high-energy entertainment and delicious eats. Attendees can enjoy the dynamic sound of Eric Wayne Band, known for their engaging stage presence and country-rock style, alongside the soulful vocals and heartfelt originals from Annalyse Marie.

Adding to the fun, Hot Bunz Hot Dogs will be on-site serving up their signature hot dogs, loaded specialties, and fan-favorite sides — the perfect pairing for a summer night of live music.

This family-friendly event invites guests of all ages to relax, connect with neighbors, support local talent, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the community.