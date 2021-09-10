Mingle at the Market with Mended Fences

New to the Mingle line up , We welcome .. Mended Fences

Mingle at the Market

7-10PM

$6.00 admission kids under 12 FREE

Family friendly

ID required for beer garden- Please have out and ready for volunteers to check !!

Bring your own chair

No pets

No outside food or drink

Come hungry Mountain Grille will be there serving up those Famous BUTTER BURGERS and so much more !!