Mingle at the Market with Mended Fences
to
Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
New to the Mingle line up , We welcome .. Mended Fences
Mingle at the Market
7-10PM
$6.00 admission kids under 12 FREE
Family friendly
ID required for beer garden- Please have out and ready for volunteers to check !!
Bring your own chair
No pets
No outside food or drink
Come hungry Mountain Grille will be there serving up those Famous BUTTER BURGERS and so much more !!
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink