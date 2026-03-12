Mingle at the Market with That 80's Show

× Expand Courtesy Vinton Chamber of Commerce

Join us for a lively evening of music, food, and community fun at Mingle at the Market! Enjoy live entertainment from That 80’s Show, bringing all your favorite throwback hits to keep the party going.

Come hungry and treat yourself to delicious eats from Mountain Grille Food Truck; enjoy sweet treats from Get Glazed Donuts—the perfect combo for a great night out!

Grab your friends, mingle with neighbors, and soak up the fun atmosphere while supporting local businesses. This is one event you won’t want to miss!