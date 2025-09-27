Mingle at the Market w/Solacoustix & Justin & Lindsay Prillaman

× Expand Courtesy Vinton Chamber of Commerce sept 27 2025 mingle - 1

Get ready to groove at the Funky Outdoor Concert featuring the sensational Solacoustix and the dynamic father-daughter duo, Lindsay & Justin Prillaman! Join us at the Vinton Farmers Market Saturday, September 27, 2025, for an unforgettable evening of soulful tunes, delectable eats, and refreshing beverages

Event Highlights:

Live Music: Experience the electrifying performances of Solacoustix, known for their unique blend of blues, R&B, and rock

SOLACOUSTIX and the harmonious melodies of Lindsay & Justin Prillaman, a talented father-daughter duo.

Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of gourmet dishes from our lineup of local food trucks.

Donut Truck: Indulge your sweet tooth with freshly made donuts from our on-site donut truck.

Beverage Truck: Quench your thirst with a selection of beverages served cold from our on-site truck.

Ample Parking: Plenty of parking spaces are available for your convenience.

Bring your friends, family, and dancing shoes for a night of great music, delicious food, and fantastic company. Don’t forget your lawn chairs or blankets to relax in comfort. This is an event you won’t want to miss!

See you there!

7-10pm

Must have ID

Bring Your own seating

$7.00 kids under 12 Free

no outside food or beverage