Mini Medical School: Military and Medicine (Part II)
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Research Institute 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
This is part two of a series on military medicine and healing. This presentation will be a series of short presentations by local physicians and medical researchers who will address the current state of medical care for veterans as well as innovative programs and resources available here in the greater Roanoke Valley.(Part I will be held Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.) Both evenings are free and open to the public.
