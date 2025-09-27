Miniature Haunted House Workshop

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

"Unleash your inner ghoul and create this ghastly masterpiece! In this workshop, you'll transform an ordinary miniature dollhouse into a haunted mansion perfect to spook-ify any tiny spot in your home. With a bit of eerie imagination, you'll learn techniques to distress and decorate your dollhouse to give it that perfectly spooky vibe.

*Please note that this is a miniature toy. The finished piece measures 6”W x 4 ½”H x 2 ½”D

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning
