Miniature Haunted House Workshop

"Unleash your inner ghoul and create this ghastly masterpiece! In this workshop, you'll transform an ordinary miniature dollhouse into a haunted mansion perfect to spook-ify any tiny spot in your home. With a bit of eerie imagination, you'll learn techniques to distress and decorate your dollhouse to give it that perfectly spooky vibe.

*Please note that this is a miniature toy. The finished piece measures 6”W x 4 ½”H x 2 ½”D

