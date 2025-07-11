Minka w. The Big Debbies

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Getting funky and freaky with Minka and a 5PTS debut from The Big Debbies! It all happens Friday, July 11, 2025, at 5 Points Music Sanctuary!

Well, there's really no way to fully capture the experiences and sounds of Philly-born band, MINKA. But if you want to let your imagination run wild, let's pretend some scientists got in the lab and crossed Bowie with Prince and then sprinkled in some Talking Heads.

The Big Debbies is a new band that formed January of 2024 from Bent Mountain, Virginia. The Debbies consist of Matty Dub on drums, Tommy Noland on baritone electric guitar and mono synth, and Burly on bass. The band’s style is an unpredictable blend of groove and power, with the presence of Rock, Punk, Funk and Jazz all swirled together to create a uniquely energetic musical experience! The band is currently in the process of recording more originals, so stay tuned! If Primus, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Talking Heads had a baby, its name would be Debbie!!!

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $18.27 | $25.83 | $31.22

