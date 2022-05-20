Mint Juleps, Murder, & Mayhem at Beliveau Farm Winery

× Expand Jump into Mystery Mint Juleps, Murder, and Mayhem Beliveau Farm Winery 5/20/22 @ 6pm Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 5/20/22 at 6pm for a Kentucky Derby themed murder mystery at Beliveau Farm Winery. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person and do NOT include food or beverages. Food and wine will be available for purchase. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. Kentucky Derby attire is encouraged but optional. Call the winery at 540-961-0505 to secure your spot.

