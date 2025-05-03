Mint Juleps, Murder, and Mayhem- Fables & Feathers Winery on 5/3/25 at 6pm

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Saturday 5/3/25 at 6pm for a whodunnit with a Kentucky Derby theme. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets will be $30 per person through 3/9/25 and will then be $35 per person. Wine, beer, pizza, and flatbreads will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive between 5:30 and 5:45pm to purchase drinks and food. This event will be held upstairs in the private event space and is accessed by stairs only. Dress in your best Kentucky Derby attire and join us!

For Tickets:

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/fables-and-feathers