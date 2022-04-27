Mint Juleps, Murder & Mayhem- Twisted Track Brewpub

× Expand Jump into Mystery Add a heading Jump into Mystery

Join us on Wednesday 4/27/22 at 6pm for a Kentucky Derby themed murder mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub. Whodunnit? Everyone is a suspect and will get a character role upon arrival at the event! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets are $30 through 4/4/22. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Beer, wine, cider, soft drinks, and pub fare will be available for purchase throughout the event. Kentucky Derby attire is encouraged, but optional. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/murder-mystery-at-twisted-track-brewpub