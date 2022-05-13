Mint Juleps, Murder & Mayhem VIRTUAL Murder Mystery on 5/13/22 at 8pm ET

× Expand Jump into Mystery mint Juleps, Murder, and Mayhem Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Friday 5/13/22 at 8pm ET for a Kentucky Derby themed virtual murder mystery you will never forget! This is an interactive virtual murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Got a fun Derby hat? Wear it! Ages 18 and up recommended. Everyone will get a character role ahead of time! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. Each person attending will need a separate ticket. We will email you the character role and Zoom link, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/virtual