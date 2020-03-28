Miss America Homecoming - Black Tie Gala

× Expand Runk & Pratt Media Dress to impress for a night out with Miss America.

Dress to impress for an evening of entertainment with Miss America, Camille Schrier, at the Kirkley Hotel! The night will feature a variety of talent performances by Virginia Miss Americas, former Miss Virginias, and Miss America candidates. An upscale dinner is included and a cash bar will be available. Come meet Camille and celebrate with her as she tours her home state of Virginia! So make sure to mark your calendars for March 28 from 6-11 PM!

All proceeds support the Miss Virginia Organization. Tickets are available at MissAmericaGala.Eventbrite.com

General Admission: $75/seat

Preferred Seating: $1,000/table