Miss America Homecoming - Black Tie Gala

The Kirkley Hotel 2900 Candlers Mountain Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24502

Dress to impress for an evening of entertainment with Miss America, Camille Schrier, at the Kirkley Hotel! The night will feature a variety of talent performances by Virginia Miss Americas, former Miss Virginias, and Miss America candidates. An upscale dinner is included and a cash bar will be available. Come meet Camille and celebrate with her as she tours her home state of Virginia! So make sure to mark your calendars for March 28 from 6-11 PM!

All proceeds support the Miss Virginia Organization. Tickets are available at MissAmericaGala.Eventbrite.com

General Admission: $75/seat

Preferred Seating: $1,000/table

The Kirkley Hotel 2900 Candlers Mountain Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24502
