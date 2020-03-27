Miss America Homecoming - Night Out at Bella Rose

× Expand Runk & Pratt Media Join us for a fun night out at Bella Rose with Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020.

On Friday, March 27 from 6-10:30 PM, join us for a fun filled night of music and dancing, featuring a meet-and-greet with Miss America at Bella Rose in Lynchburg! Enjoy live music by Cat5 Band, a taco bar buffet included, and a cash bar available.

All proceeds benefit the Miss Virginia organization.

Purchase tickets at MissAmericaNightOut.Eventbrite.com

Tickets - $35