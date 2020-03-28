Miss America Homecoming - More Than a Princess Party!

West Manor Estate 3594 State Rte 666, Roanoke, Virginia 24551

Calling all princesses, scientists, athletes, artists, and every awesome girl in between! On March 28, from 10am-12pm, hangout with Miss America, Camille Schrier, while enjoying brunch, a princess dance, and science activities! Along with being a pageant winner, Camille is a biochemist and STEM advocate who loves teaching others about science! Walk away with your very own pair of science goggles, a princess tiara, and a personal picture with Miss America!

All proceeds benefit the Miss Virginia Organization.

For tickets, visit MissAmericaParty.Eventbrite.com

West Manor Estate 3594 State Rte 666, Roanoke, Virginia 24551
