Mithila Medleys

"Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture in North India" will be on display in our Hayloft Gallery, featuring works all from the Mithila region of India. These works are primarily made by women artists and include "religious and mythological imagery to depict contemporary and topical subjects ranging from environmental and social justice concerns to feminist and political issues, as well as crises such as earthquakes and the impact of Covid" as said by co-curator, Professor Kathryn Myers of the University of Connecticut.

"Mithila Medley" will be on display from August 13th to December 1st. This event is free and open to the public.

This exhibition is in conjunction with shows set to be on display at Radford University's Tyler and Covington Galleries, as well as Miller-off-Main Street Gallery in Blacksburg.

An international symposium will take place, in part at FCA, on Thursday, October 13, beginning at 9:30am. This symposium will be available globally via Zoom and will feature the number of scholars involved in the curation and study of this art, as well as a few of the artists themselves.