Mixed Media Animals

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

In this laid-back afternoon class, we'll practice traditional drawing techniques and incorporate a variety of media to create animal portraits with a playful quality. This is the perfect class for beginners because we'll focus less on realism and more on creating expressive marks and exciting textures for a truly dynamic work of art. Want to draw a blue giraffe? You can do that! Bring animals to life with your own personal style. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
