Mixed Media Face Cards
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
Turn ordinary playing cards into extraordinary miniature artworks in this creative mixed-media class! Using face cards as your canvas, you’ll design and embellish a one-of-a-kind keepsake inspired by either a beach or garden theme. Learn how to layer “bits and bobs” like beads, ribbon, wire, charms, and tiny miniatures to add texture, dimension, and personality to your piece.
