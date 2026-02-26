Mixed Media Face Cards

× Expand TMA Marketing The Taubman Museum of Art in Downtown Roanoke

Turn ordinary playing cards into extraordinary miniature artworks in this creative mixed-media class! Using face cards as your canvas, you’ll design and embellish a one-of-a-kind keepsake inspired by either a beach or garden theme. Learn how to layer “bits and bobs” like beads, ribbon, wire, charms, and tiny miniatures to add texture, dimension, and personality to your piece.