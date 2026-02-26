Mixed Media Face Cards

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Turn ordinary playing cards into extraordinary miniature artworks in this creative mixed-media class! Using face cards as your canvas, you’ll design and embellish a one-of-a-kind keepsake inspired by either a beach or garden theme. Learn how to layer “bits and bobs” like beads, ribbon, wire, charms, and tiny miniatures to add texture, dimension, and personality to your piece.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mixed Media Face Cards - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media Face Cards - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mixed Media Face Cards - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mixed Media Face Cards - 2026-03-28 14:00:00 ical