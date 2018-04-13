Mixed Media Flowers
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
12:00pm - 2:00pm
Celebrate spring with a lovely mixed-media artwork that you can proudly display in your home or gift for Mother's Day!
Using a colorful bouquet of flowers as our inspiration and subject, we'll practice observational drawing and explore a variety of techniques and materials. The remainder of the class will be spent creating a finished piece that's yours to keep.
$25 general public | $20 members
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning